Roger Binny set to succeed Sourav Ganguly as BCCI's 36th President in AGM

On Tuesday (October 18), the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) is set to take place which will see Roger Binny, former pacer and 1983 World Cup winning member, take over from Sourav Ganguly to become the board's 36th President.

It had been reported earlier that Binny was a strong contender to succeed Ganguly after the former Indian captain's exit was confirmed. Meanwhile, the election of the other office bearers will only be a formality as all will be elected unopposed. Jay Shah will continue to serve as the BCCI Secretary, Arun Dhumal will vacate the post of a treasurer and take over as the IPL chairman with Ashish Shelar succeeding him, Rajeev Shukla will be the vice-president whereas Devajit Saikia will be the joint secretary. The AGM will also see the board members dwelling on whether the BCCI is eager to field a candidate for the ICC chairmanship or back the incumbent Greg Bracley for another term.

ALSO READ | Mohammed Shami is a good replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, believes Sachin Tendulkar ahead of India's T20 WC opener

It is to be noted that the last date for filing the nomination for the ICC top post is October 20. Hence, a decision in this regard is set to take place on Tuesday. As of now, the two contenders who can be nominated by the BCCI are former presidents N Srinivasan and Anurag Thakur.

The other major agendas of the 91st BCCI AGM will be a discussion on the inaugural Women's IPL, tax liability on the 2023 ODI World Cup whereas a date on the IPL 2023 mini auction is also expected to be out.