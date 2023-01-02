Rishabh Pant's family not happy with untimely visits from guests, says Pant is unable to rest

India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant suffered several injuries following a horrific car accident in the wee hours on Friday, December 30th on Delhi-Dehradun highway. Upon getting admitted in the ICU in Max Hospital in Dehradun, many high-profile celebrities paid visits which actually hasn’t helped Pant in getting the required rest.

His family members have also expressed displeasure over the same while a medical team member attending Pant told Times of India (TOI) on Sunday that since Pant is still suffering in pain, he needs to preserve his energy for quicker recovery but with guests coming over regularly, that isn’t happening.

"It is important that Rishabh gets sufficient time to rest, not just physically but mentally too. He is still in pain due to the injuries sustained in the accident. He has to speak to visitors, which drains his energy that should be preserved for faster recovery. People planning to visit him should avoid it for now and let him rest," the medical team member told TOI.

While there is a mechanism in place for visiting hours for each patient, in Rishabh’s case in Max, Dehradun, there is no such thing, as per another medical staff member.

"Hospital visiting hours are from 11am to 1pm and 4pm to 5pm and only one visitor can meet a patient at any given time. Rishabh Pant’s case is a high-profile one due to which more visitors are streaming in and hence this problem,” another staff member added.

Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher, fellow cricketer Nitish Rana, Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) director, Shyam Sharma along with some officials and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were among the many high-profile people who visited Rishabh in the hospital.

Earlier, as per the medical bulletin issued by the BCCI in coordination with the hospital doctors, it is stated that Pant suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee along with injuries on his right wrist, ankle, toe and back. However, after examine his situation, doctors confirmed that Pant is stable and is also responding well to the treatment.