Rishabh Pant might take up to two years to return for India, feels Sourav Ganguly
Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly opened up on Rishabh Pant's likely return to the Indian camp and feels he might take up to two years.
On December 30, 2022, Rishabh Pant had a horrific accident in the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Suffering several injuries, the swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter is out of action for quite some time and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly recently opened up on Pant's likely return in the national side. Ganguly, who is with the Delhi Capitals in a management role for IPL 2023, feels the Indian star cricketer might take up to two years to return in the Indian team.
"I spoke to him a couple of times. Obviously he is going through a tough period, through injuries and surgeries and I wish him well. In a year's time or may be in a couple of years' time, he will be back playing for India," Ganguly was quoted as saying by PTI.
Ganguly, the ex-Indian skipper and BCCI chief, mentioned that he has spoken to Pant a couple of times since his horrific accident last year. In addition, he admitted that it would be tough to fill the void left by Pant in the Delhi Capitals camp for IPL 2023 and further revealed that the team has not finalised his replacement as of yet.
Last week, the Delhi camp announced David Warner as their captain for IPL 2023, which will kick off on March 31 with defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) taking on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Ahmedabad. DC will open their campaign versus Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on April 1.