RCB vs GT, IPL 2022 today match prediction: Who will win Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans clash?

Match 67 of the IPL 2022 edition will see the three-time runners-up Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face the table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday evening (May 19).

A lot is at stake for the RCB franchise as they gear up to face Hardik Pandya & Co., who have assured themselves of a top-two finish. While Gujarat might want to experiment, even though the Qualifier 1 is quite a few days away (i.e. on May 23), the Virat Kohli-starrer need to put their best foot forward to give themselves a good chance to enter the playoffs. So far, RCB have 14 points from 13 games. While a win will do them a world of good, it won't guarantee them the remaining fourth spot as Delhi Capitals (DC) also have the same points and with a positive NRR (+0.255). RCB's NRR is -0.323. Thus, to beat GT and also convincingly will be a stern task for the inconsistent franchise.

The last time both sides faced each other, i.e. their first-ever face-off, it saw the GT franchise chase down a competitive 171-run target, at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, courtesy of contributions from Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharshan and finishing knocks from David Miller-Rahul Tewatia. While it will be interesting to see if GT tinker with their playing XI, which they haven't despite confirming a playoffs spot few matches ago, RCB will rely on Faf, Virat and Glenn Maxwell along with handy contributions from Dinesh Karthik, Rajat Patidar and Shahbaz Ahmed. In the bowling department, they have Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga to deliver the goods.

Match prediction for RCB vs GT clash: Chasing, some high-scoring affairs and a spongy bounce have been the main features of the Wankhede. Expect the chasing team to emerge on top despite the last match at this venue seeing the side batting first win by a whisker.