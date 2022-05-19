IPL 2022: Virat Kohli on verge of achieving major milestone as RCB face GT in a must-win tie

Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face the table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 67 of the IPL 2022 edition, on Thursday evening (May 19) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. While it is a must-win clash for the three-time runners-up RCB, even a win won't guarantee them a spot in the playoffs as the Faf du Plessis & Co. will have to wait for other results to know their fate.

Ahead of the high-voltage GT vs RCB clash, Kohli is on the verge of achieving a major milestone. The 33-year-old, who has had an ordinary run in IPL 15, has a total of 6,943 runs (including his Champions League numbers) for the Bengaluru-based team (his sole franchise so far). Thus, he is 57 shy of entering the 7000-run club for RCB, also the first-ever to do so. In addition, he will become the first to breach the 7,000-run mark for any team which has been part of the IPL. For the unversed, Kohli is already the leading run-getter in the IPL (6,519), way ahead of second-ranked Shikhar Dhawan (6,205).

Talking about Kohli's run in the ongoing season, the right-hander has been a pale shadow of himself. After 13 games, the former RCB captain has amassed only 236 runs at an average of 19.67 and a dismal strike rate of 113.46 with a solitary fifty under his belt. The Du Plessis-led franchise would hope for their star batter to return to his very best in the side's last league stage match, i.e. a must-win encounter versus Hardik Pandya & Co.

If RCB win, they will Delhi Capitals' (DC) loss in their last group stage match as Rishabh Pant & Co. have a positive NRR and the best chance of taking the remaining fourth playoffs spot among all contenders.