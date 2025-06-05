/RCB announces INR 1 million compensation for stampede victims' families, launches 'RCB Cares' fund

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has announced a compensation of INR 1 million for each family who lost their loved ones during the stampede that occurred during RCB's victory celebration outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Additionally, they have declared the establishment of the RCB Cares Fund to decisively support fans during this horrifying incident.

They announced this remuneration through the micro-blogging platform X. In a post, RCB said, ''The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family. As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced financial support of INR 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident. Our fans will always remain at the heart of everything that we do. We remain unitedingrief.''

Also Read | 9 out of 9: Hazlewood continues final winning streak with RCB's maiden IPL title. Next stop - WTC 2025 Final vs South Africa

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) previously offered INR 500,000 as ex-gratia to the victim's family, while the Karnataka state government also provided INR 1 million in financial support to the affected families during this tough time.

Earlier on Wednesday (June 4), fans thronged on the streets of Bengaluru to celebrate RCB's maiden IPL title win. However, what was intended to be a joyful victory celebration took a tragic turn when a stampede broke out. This incident resulted in the deaths of 11 people and left several others injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his grief and condolences to the vicitms of th stampede. RCB players, including Virat Kohli, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, and Smriti Mandhana, offered their solace and were deeply shaken by the incident.