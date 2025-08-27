/Ravichandran Ashwin retirement: Spinner's IPL salary will leave you stunned! He earned more than...

The former Indian Spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, surprised the cricket world by announcing his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday (August 27). The veteran spinner had rejoined Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the IPL 2025 mega-auction and was expected to continue for a few more years. However, he decided to step away from the league and will now focus on playing in overseas tournaments. In a post on X, Ashwin wrote, “Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start. My time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today.”

In the mega IPL auction, last year, Chennai Super Kings showed strong interest in bringing Ashwin back to the team and eventually bought him for ₹9.75 crore, outbidding Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals. Interestingly, Ashwin’s deal was nearly ₹6 crore (5.75 crore) higher than what CSK paid to retain ex-captain MS Dhoni (₹4 crore). It means he earned ₹5.75 crore more than CSK’s stand-in skipper.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Despite the big signing in the mega auction, Ashwin’s 2025 season didn’t go as well as planned. He managed only 7 wickets in 9 matches at a bowling economy of 9.13. Overall in IPL, Ashwin has 187 wickets in 221 games at a bowling economy of 7.20.

Also Read - 5 records of Ravichandran Ashwin which no other Indian has achieved