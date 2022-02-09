Ravichandran Ashwin names two Indian players who are likely to earn big in IPL 2022 mega auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the 15th edition of the world's richest cricket league, is set to be a bigger and better affair with a total of 10 teams.

Earlier the league consisted of eight teams but after the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants franchises, the league expanded.

As per reports, the IPL 2022 is expected to begin in the last week of March and run until the end of May and ahead of the league, a mega auction will be held.

The much-awaited auction is scheduled to be held on February 12-13 and all eyes will be on the event as 590 players will go under the hammer.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's Ahmedabad franchise named Gujarat Titans, reveals team owner

Ahead of the auction, cricket pundits are speculating which player will end up with which team. Recently, India's star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin predicted that his former Delhi Capitals teammate will earn big in the auctions.

On his YouTube channel, Ashwin said, "Then, we have Shikhar Dhawan. As the saying goes, Old is Gold. There is no doubt when it comes to that. In fact, when T20 started, it was seen as a young man's sport. But as time flies by, these experienced cricketers are making all the difference and winning you championships."

He added, "So, there is always a value for experience and therefore, Shikhar Dhawan will go for a decent amount. And he will surely score 450-500 runs as well. So, you might ask who will need Shikhar Dhawan? Except for Rajasthan Royals, every single team will need Shikhar Dhawan."

Apart from Delhi Capitals, the left-handed batter has played for Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and it is expected that he will be one of the favoutites to be picked by franchises considering his recent performances. In the previous season, Dhawan scored scored 587 runs in 16 games.

ALSO READ | 'An emotional call': Aakash Chopra on CSK shelling out INR 120 million to retain MS Dhoni ahead of IPL auction

Ashwin also praised young Indian player Ishan Kishan and said he can earn big in the mega auction.

Terming Kishan as a 3-in-1 package, Ashwin said, "Ishan Kishan is one exciting option. But Mumbai also used him in the middle-order. So, he is a 3-in-1 package since his main dynamic of being a keeper adds a massive value."

Ashwin said Kishan is a keeper who can bat at the top, in the middle and he provides "another variety of him being a left-hander".

He added, "The general perception is that he will go for 15-17 crores. I don't know about the exact value. But he is worth every crore that you are gonna be spending."

"So, Ishan Kishan will go for plenty since he is a 5-in-1 player. And he can sledge you from behind the stumps as well. In fact, he sledges you more than Rishabh Pant," Ashwin added.