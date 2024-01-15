Cooch Behar Trophy final: Prakhar Chaturvedi smashes Yuvraj Singh's record to enter history books

Karnataka opener Prakhar Chaturvedi smashed the highest individual total in the Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy final, hitting an unbeaten 404 against Mumbai in Shimoga on Sunday. His historic knock broke the previous highest score of 358 held by former India great Yuvraj Singh (scored 24 years ago), helping his team win the daddy clash on a first-innings lead.

Chaturvedi hit 46 fours and three sixes during his 636-ball stay at the crease.

Meanwhile, Prakhar's masterful knock vows to change his fortune (having failed to make it to the Under-19 squad in the first place) and with this inning on his back, Prakhar will be knocking on the selector’s door for a Ranji Trophy debut. The opening batter also missed out on getting picked for the U-19 World Cup, which gets underway in South Africa on January 19.

Luck-less Chaturvedi makes it big

After joining the SIX Academy at the Dravid-Padukone Centre of Sports Excellence in Bengaluru in 2017, Chaturvedi trained under former Karnataka batter K Jeshwant.

With him being part of a 400-player academy, Chaturvedi took his time to groom and emerge, and once he did that post-COVID in 2020-21, he came as a more mature person after suffering setbacks (not being picked for the U-16).

