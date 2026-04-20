/PCB hands Dasun Shanaka one-year ban over PSL exit for IPL 2026

Sri Lanka’s T20I captain Dasun Shanaka has been handed a one-year ban from the Pakistan Super League by the Pakistan Cricket Board after pulling out of his deal with Lahore Qalandars earlier this year. The decision was announced on Monday (Apr 20) after Shanaka opted to join Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for Sam Curran in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026 season.

The 34-year-old, who has previously represented Gujarat Titans in the IPL, was found to have breached his contractual obligations with both the league and the franchise. Lahore Qalandars had secured his services for PKR 75 lakh in the PSL 2026 auction. Following a formal review, the PCB concluded that Shanaka’s unilateral withdrawal did not fall within the acceptable terms outlined in the player agreement.

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“The review concluded that the player’s unilateral withdrawal from the tournament constituted a clear breach of both the Player Registration terms and the Tripartite Agreement. The findings indicated that the withdrawal was made on grounds not recognised within the existing contractual framework," a PCB review stated on Monday.

“While the Board has taken note of the player’s expressions of regret and his stated passion for playing in Pakistan during the formal hearing, the severity of the contractual violations necessitates regulatory action to maintain the integrity and exclusivity of the league," it added.

Shanaka is the second overseas player to face such action this year. Earlier, Blessing Muzarabani was handed a two-year suspension after terminating his PSL contract to join Kolkata Knight Riders as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman. The Zimbabwe pacer made his IPL debut against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Mar 29.