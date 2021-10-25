Pakistan’s victory against India is the victory of Islam: Pakistan Minister Sheikh Rasheed

After Pakistan won a T20I by 10 wickets for the first time, Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed made a strange remark on Monday, declaring that all Muslims throughout the world, including Indian Muslims, were backing his nation during the match.



"Pakistan's triumph against India is a victory of Islam. All Muslims throughout the world are rejoicing," he said in a video message on twitter.

Sheikh Rasheed describes #Pakistan’s victory against India in the #T20WorldCup match as a "victory of Islam", and, he is a minister🤦🏻‍♀️



Comparing sports with religion.??



Comparing sports with religion.??

This declaration follows Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam's outstanding performance. At the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets.

In his message to the national squad, Sheikh Rasheed stated that Pakistan's true T20 World Cup final was tonight versus India.

"Today's match has a different level of excitement than any previous match in the World Cup," he remarked, praying for Pakistan's triumph.

It was Pakistan's first-ever 10-wicket triumph over any opponent in a T20, while India also suffered the humiliation of losing by such a large margin.

Pakistan won their first T20 World Cup match against India since 2007 when India won the first event by defeating Pakistan in the final.

Pakistan took first place in the 2009 edition.

(With inputs from agencies)