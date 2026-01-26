/Pakistan does a U-turn: Team's decision to participate in T20 WC expected soon

Pakistan’s participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 remains uncertain as the final call is now set to be taken by the country’s top leadership. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi recently held a crucial meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the issue, signalling that the matter has moved beyond cricket administration. The 2022 edition runners-up have been placed in Group A alongside India, the USA, the Netherlands and Namibia, with all their group matches scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka under the hybrid model. Earlier, reports suggested that Pakistan had even threatened to boycott the tournament in solidarity with the Bangladesh Cricket Board after Bangladesh refused to travel to India, citing security concerns.

Mohsin Naqvi shared the update through his official X handle after the meeting, writing, “Had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table. It was agreed that the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday.”

Mohsin Naqvi Photograph: (X)

The development comes shortly after the International Cricket Council (ICC) decided to replace Bangladesh with Scotland. Bangladesh had pulled out due to security concerns over travelling to India, a move that created fresh controversy and uncertainty around the competition. The ICC’s firm stance reportedly caused unease within the PCB, which had publicly backed Bangladesh during the dispute.

Uncertainty over Pakistan’s participation intensified on Saturday (Jan 24) when Naqvi confirmed that the final decision would be made by the federal government. This made it clear that the issue is no longer limited to cricket administration and now involves diplomatic and political considerations.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is set to begin on 7 February, with Pakistan originally scheduled to start their campaign against the Netherlands. They are then due to face the USA on 10 February, followed by the high-voltage match against India on 15 February. Pakistan will conclude their group stage against Namibia on 18 February.