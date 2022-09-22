Pak vs Eng: When and where to watch Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I - IST time and streaming details

Pakistan and England will meet each other in the second match of the seven-match T20I series on Thursday evening (September 22) in Karachi. The series opener lived up to expectations as the match went down to the last over but saw the hosts lose by six wickets. Being asked to bat first, Babar Azam-led Men in Green posted a competitive 158 for 7 riding on Md Rizwan's 68 and vital knocks from Babar and Iftikhar Ahmad.

In reply, the Jos Buttler-less England team rode on comeback man Alex Hales' 53 and vital contributions from Dawid Malan and Harry Brook. Stand-in captain Moeen Ali would hope for another clinical display from his troops in order to go 2-0 up in the series. Pakistan, on the other hand, will hope for a quick turnaround and address their middle-order batting woes. They will also need to come up with answers against Luke Wood -- who returned with 3 for 24 on international debut in the series opener.

Here is everything you need to know about the match - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I match taking place?

Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I will be held on September 22, 2022 (Thursday).

Where is Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I taking place?

Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi.

At what time will the Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I get underway?

Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I will commence at 8:00 pm (IST).

ALSO READ | ICC T20I Rankings: Suryakumar surpasses Babar Azam, Hardik gains big after Mohali blitz vs Australia

How to watch Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I live on TV?

Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I live streaming?

Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I's live streaming will be available on the Sony Liv app and the website.