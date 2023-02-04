Our domestic setup is filled with bowlers like Umran Malik, says Pakistan pacer Sohail Khan

Pakistani cricketers never shy away from expressing their views on various aspects of the modern-day game. Often, many of them pass a glaring remark which hits the headlines. In a recent interview, Pakistan veteran pacer Sohail Khan made heads turn with many of his claims, particularly on Virat Kohli and young Indian speedster Umran Malik.

Sohail opened up on his heated exchange with Kohli during India-Pakistan 2015 ODI World Cup face-off and also commented on Umran. Speaking on the 23-year-old, Sohail praised him but said Pakistan's domestic setup is filled with bowlers like him. "I feel this Umran Malik guy is a good bowler. I’ve seen 1-2 matches. He runs fast and has kept other things in check as well. But if you think of fast bowlers with speed in excess of over 150-155 kph, I can count 12-15 players right now who play tape-ball cricket. If you go visit the trails organised by Lahore Qalandars, you’ll find many players," Sohail said on The Nadir Ali podcast.

"Iske (Umran Malik) jaise toh bohot hain. Domestic cricket bhari padi hai hamaari. (Our domestic setup is filled with bowlers like Umran Malik). When a bowler comes through in our domestic level, he becomes a bonafide bowler. Like Shaheen, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf… these are bowlers who know their stuff. I can give you plenty of names," Sohail added.