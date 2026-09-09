/Robinson reaches 100 Test wickets as Pakistan collapse to 100/7 in opening session at Edgbaston

Ollie Robinson claimed his 100th Test wicket as Pakistan collapsed to 100/7 in the opening session on day one of the third Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Pakistan made several changes, naming three debutants in their playing XI for this Test, but failed to alter their fate. Beyond the fresh faces and recalled players, including opener Saim Ayub, who departed for a 10-ball duck, batting mainstays like Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique and even captain Babar Azam departed cheaply. Lord’s Test hero for Pakistan, Saud Shakeel, however, remains the only seasoned batter to hold onto his wicket at lunch on day one.



For the third time in this series, Robinson provided an early breakthrough with the new ball. Coming from around the wicket to the left-handers, the right-arm seamer set up Ayub before trapping him in front of the wickets for a duck. Jofra Archer removed his opening partner Azan Awais, caught at mid-wicket for nine, before Robinson claimed Shafique’s wicket for just three. Archer’s extra pace caught Masood off guard, as he top-edged one for five, with Pakistan’s scorecard reading 26/4 inside 10 overs.

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Captain Babar and Shakeel tried reviving Pakistan’s batting with a brief 22-run stand for the fifth wicket, only for Josh Tongue to clean up Babar’s off stump for seven. His dismissal saw Pakistan register an unwanted record of becoming the first Test side to have its top five batters get out without entering double digits in the first innings of a Test match in England.

WATCH Babar Azam's Wicket -

Shakeel was, however, impressive with his clean stroke-making but failed to get any assistance from the other end as wickets kept tumbling. By lunchtime, Pakistan had lost seven wickets for 100, with Robinson returning and Archer picking up two, and Tongue grabbing three.

Soon after play resumed, Robinson picked his third and Tongue his fourth by breaking Shakeel’s stumps as Pakistan’s batting continued to struggle.