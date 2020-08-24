Novak Djokovic pulls out of doubles event in New York citing neck pain

World number one Novak Djokovic on Sunday withdrew from doubles event at the Western & Southern Open in New York, citing neck pain. The Serbian ace was scheduled to open singles play on Monday versus qualifier Ricardis Berankis of Lithuania after first-round bye.

Djokovic had entered the doubles event with compatriot Filip KRajinovic but pulled out before the scheduled opener on Sunday against Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe of the United States.

Notably, the Western & Southern Open is usually played in Cincinnati but this year, it is being held in Ney York inside a quarantine bubble at the US Tennis Association’s Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, where the US Open 2020 will commence on August 31.

Djokovic won the title in Cincinnati in 2018 and went on to become the only player to win all nine of the ATP’s elite Masters 1000 tournaments. In 2019, he reached the semi-finals in Cincinnati.

The 33-year-old has won five of last seven men’s singles Grand Slam title and now sits three shy of Roger Federer’s record 20 with 17 Grand Slams to his name. However, Djokovic will be seen participating in the US Open 2020 and heads into the event as the hot favourite to lift the title.

Many big names, including the likes of Rafael Nadal, Bianca Andreescu, Nick Kyrgios, Ash Barty among others have already pulled out of US Open 2020 citing health concerns amid COVID-19 pandemic. Whereas Roger Federer misses the tournament as he is still recovering from the knee surgery earlier in the year.