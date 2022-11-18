New Zealand vs India -Rain washes out first T20I in Wellington.

India's Twenty20 series opener against New Zealand was washed out on Friday without a ball being bowled, following steady rain in Wellington. The beaten semi-finalists of this year's T20 World Cup were hoping to find out more about some of their new talents in the first T20 International of the three-match series. India have rested regular skipper Rohit Sharma and fellow top-order batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul with all-rounder Hardik Pandya leading the side.