NBA fines Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks, coach Ime Udoka for ripping referee

Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks was fined $35,000 and Rockets head coach Ime Udoka was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for directing inappropriate language at a game referee. The punishments, which also saw Brooks hit for criticizing an official, came after both were assessed technical fouls and ejected with 38 seconds remaining in Houston's 128-119 loss on Sunday at Milwaukee.

The physical contest saw Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo grab 17 rebounds to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and become the Bucks' all-time rebounding leader. The Greek star was already the franchise leader in points and assists. Damian Lillard made three of four free throws off the Houston technical fouls to seal the victory for Milwaukee. At 13-11, the Rockets rank ninth in the Western Conference, a half-game behind the Los Angeles Lakers.