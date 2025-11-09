/Mooney fires back with humour after Jemimah Rodrigues' border joke on World Cup semi-final loss, says 'Thankfully immigration...'

Beth Mooney, the star batter for the Perth Scorchers Women, responded with her usual wit after Jemimah Rodrigues made a playful comment about Australia's loss in the World Cup semi-final. During the Women’s Big Bash League game between the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers, Rodrigues, currently with Brisbane Heat, joked about possibly being stopped from entering Australia after Indian team knocked out Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup semi-final, helping India secure a place in the final, which they eventually won.

Mooney, never missing a beat, addressed the remark with her trademark humour during the broadcast. "We heard Jemi say earlier that she was worried they weren't going to let her in the country because they beat us, but I actually thought they weren't going to let us back in for losing. Thankfully immigration let me in."

Her quick-witted reply sparked laughter from both the commentary team and the crowd, showing the friendly atmosphere between the two competitors despite the fierce rivalry on the international stage. The exchange between Mooney and Rodrigues highlighted the camaraderie shared among cricketers from different countries who play alongside one another in leagues like the WBBL. Fans applauded the pair for showing great humour and sportsmanship in a rivalry-filled but respectful manner.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Watch the video here

Georgia Voll's ridiculous shot

Meanwhile, in a match between Sydney Thunder Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women, an amusing yet slightly concerning moment unfolded when Thunder’s Georgia Voll was struck on the helmet while attempting a ramp shot. Voll, known for her bold and aggressive batting, tried to scoop the ball over the wicketkeeper’s head, but her timing failed her, and the ball ricocheted off her bat, striking her helmet.