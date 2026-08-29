/‘Imam-ul-Haq keeps faking injuries’: Former Pakistan chief selector drops explosive allegations

Former Pakistan opener and chief selector Mohammad Wasim has accused Imam-ul-Haq of faking injuries. Current Pakistani opener Imam did not bat in his team’s first innings at the ongoing second Test match against England at Lord’s after suffering a low-grade calf strain, and his participation remains uncertain for the remainder of the Test. Wasim alleges that Imam has a history of faking injury concerns, revealing one such instance during his time as the selection committee’s boss.



During an online chat with Pakistan’s cricket historian Dr Nauman Niaz, Wasim revealed how a team physio in 2022 warned him about Imam using similar tactics to avoid playing.



"In the 2022 Multan Test, the physio warned me in advance that he is going to fake an injury soon. And he did that."

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In Imam’s absence, Shan Masood and Azan Awais opened the innings on day two of the Lord’s Test. Even though Shan departed on an 11-ball 1, caught behind off Jofra Archer, Awais was Pakistan’s highest run-scorer (46) in their first innings. Saud Shakeel was the only remaining batter to reach double figures (16) as Pakistan got all out inside 38 overs for just 110.

For the third time in this Test series, Pakistan got all out within 200, with 110 being their lowest yet poorest outing thus far. Regular captain Babar Azam, who returned to the setup after missing the opener due to a finger injury, departed on eight, caught behind. Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan too were sent packing on single-digit scores.



The tail, however, could add just seven runs between them, leaving Pakistan struggling in this Test.

