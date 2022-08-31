Moeen Ali set to lead T20I side in Jos Buttler's absence during England's first visit to Pakistan in 17 years

Moeen Ali, decades post the departure of his grandfather from Mirpur in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir for United Kingdom, is set to be back to his roots and lead England in what will be their first-ever visit to Pakistan in 17 years (since 2005).

England are set to tour Pakistan ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup -- for seven T20Is and a three-match Test series (in December) -- where Moeen is expected to lead the side, as per a report in The Guardian, in regular white-ball captain Jos Buttler's absence. With Buttler out of action due to a calf injury, he is racing against time to be fit and, hence, his deputy Moeen will lead in his absence.

This won't be the first time that Moeen will lead England. The all-rounder had led the Three Lions in their third and final T20I versus visitors Australia, in Southampton, in September 2020. Back then, he had become the first Asian origin cricketer to captain England in any format after Nasser Hussain. If he leads the T20I side in Pakistan, it will be a special moment for the 35-year-old by all means.

Also, the series in Pakistan will be the first-ever for the England men’s team since 2005 as the subsequent contests between the two heavyweights were held by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in United Arab Emirates. In September 2021, England Cricket Board (ECB) had decided to withdraw their tour of Pakistan following New Zealand citing security concerns to abandon their tour of the Asian country.