Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell set to miss first ODI against India, confirms Australia skipper Pat Cummins

Australia are aiming to get their senior players some game time in the three-match ODI series against India which starts Friday, September 22 ahead of the ODI World Cup. The Kangaroos, however, would be without pacer Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for the series opener. Skipper Pat Cummins, however, is hopeful that the duo is available for the later games of the series.

Notably, Starc is coming back from a groin injury while Maxwell is returning from paternity leave and ankle soreness from last year's leg injury. Apart from them, Cummins himself is waiting to get some game time after a wrist injury while Steve Smith too is returning back following a wrist issue.

"We want to strike the balance between getting used to these conditions, hopefully winning some games, but we also don't want to get to that first game [of the World Cup] and already be cooked," Cummins said. "No doubt we'll be trying a few different combinations, a few different players will get a chance but ideally we'd like to structure up pretty closely to how we'll play in the World Cup.

"So batters batting in similar positions, ... and as a captain I want to get used to how you use your bowlers over here, it might be a bit different to say South Africa or Australia. Does the second spinner play a part? Hopefully we get some answers over the next few games," he added.

While Australia have been using Marcus Stoinis as a new-ball baller, Cameroon Green and Sean Abbott are the other options. Both Green and Abbott did take part in the recently-conclude South Africa ODI series and are available again following a bit a fitness issues.

"You need five bowlers, so the more allrounders you have you can really bolster your batting," Cummins said. "It gives us flexibility to pick four genuine bowlers or maybe three bowlers and bat an allrounder at No. 8. Hopefully Maxi comes back later in the series, but the other three guys have been bowling fantastically," added the Aussie skipper.

Australia start their ODI World Cup campaign on October 8 against India.

