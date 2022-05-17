MI vs SRH, IPL 2022 prediction today: Who will win Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match?

Match 65 of the IPL 2022 edition will see the bottom-ranked Mumbai Indians (MI) face the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday evening (May 17). While MI franchise were the first to be out of the playoffs race, their win would do a world of good for teams such as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Along with the SRH, the above four franchises are also in the fight for the playoffs spot, mainly targetting the fourth slot, and, hence, MI's win will dent SRH's chances.

Talking about the Rohit Sharma-led five-time winners, they have had a torrid run in IPL 2022. Losing as many as eight games on the trot, MI finally got off the mark in their ninth attempt and have been competitive ever since to have won two more from the next three outings. Thus, they will hope to end the season on a high with back-to-back wins and avoid a wooden spoon finish.

On the other hand, the Kane Williamson-led SRH franchise have had a peculiar season. While they lost their opening two games, they won five games in succession and have now conceded the momentum with a five-match losing streak. Thus, they have succumbed to pressure in the most crunch moment of the league stage and are nearing an early exit. Will their limited resources stand tall and take them into the playoffs?

Match prediction for SRH vs MI clash: Both sides have a good rivalry, with MI leading SRH 10-8 in the head-to-head battle. Chasing has been preferable here at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai and both captains will fancy it as both teams have different agendas and takeaways from the contest. MI to emerge on top at their favourite venue?