/Mark Waugh picks THIS Indian as Test cricket’s next great batter; Cummins calls Smith ‘better’ than Bradman

With cricket’s current Fab Four (Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root and Kane Williamson) all approaching the twilight stage of their careers, it’s time for the next generation of all-formats prospects to step up and make the game about themselves. Among the new ones or those touted to make an impact across all three forms of the game, include Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Cameron Green, Harry Brook, Rachin Ravindra and more, and while chances of anyone who missed out on this list making it grand are also there, former Australian batter Mark Waugh handpicked the next generation’s greatest Test cricketer.

Waugh had several options to pick from, and even though he mentioned all those with a bright future, he feels an Indian batter would go down as the best of the lot in red-ball cricket.

“I reckon there’s three in the run. Jaiswal, Brook and Ravindra from New Zealand. Well, I’m going with Jaiswal. At 24 years of age, he’s already scored a double hundred and averages just under 50. There’s something special about this kid. So I’ve got him down, Jaiswal, as the next champion batsman of the elite group. Look at him. Brilliant player. So that’s my pick, the young Indian,” Mark Waugh said while speaking on Kayo Sports on the sidelines of the 5th Ashes Test between Australia and England in Sydney.



Cummins calls Smith ‘better’ than Bradman

Steve Smith, Australia’s stand-in captain for the fifth Ashes Test at the SCG, averages close to 56 in the whites and is looked up to by many as Australia’s greatest Test batter since Don Bradman. Although the disparity in their Test averages is massive, with Bradman’s reading 99.94, the highest ever by any batter in Test cricket, the quality both possess and possessed shall not be questioned.



Smith is Australia’s best Test batter of the past decade, and his accolades speak for themselves. Even in the ongoing Test at the SCG, the right-hander completed his 37th Test hundred, breaking several records.



Meanwhile, during a chat on SEN Cricket, an Australian channel, the two presenters asked regular Test captain Pat Cummins, who was passing by, if he considers Smith to be the next best thing to happen to Australia’s Test batting since the great Bradman, to which Cummins, who was left out of the final Ashes Test, said, ‘Better’!