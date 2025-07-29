Australia ended West Indies tour undefeated - winning three Test series 3-0 and five-T20I series 5-0 - but it was their decision to drop ace spinner Nathan Lyon in day-night Test which made most headlines. Lyon was dropped because of limited data available on his effectiveness during the pink-ball Tests as the Australia chief selector informed at the time. The spinner, however, was more disappointed about not playing with teammate and pacer Mitchell Starc in his 100th red-ball match for Australia. Lyon, meanwhile, is focused on skills and fitness and not thinking about his place in the team for the pink-ball match in Ashes later this year.

"There's no point hiding behind it, I was disappointed with the decision, but I totally understood it," he said during an appearance for BBL franchise Melbourne Renegades. "Disappointed on a number of levels that: One, I believe I can play a role in any conditions, and I still honestly believe that. And then honestly, the other one was not to walk out on the field with Starcy. I've played 90-odd Test matches with Starcy, so to be able to walk out there with him in his 100th would have been amazing. But I was still there, running the drinks, and still part of it," he added.