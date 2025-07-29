Australia's ace spinner Nathan Lyon disappointed about not playing with teammate and pacer Mitchell Starc in his 100th red-ball match for Australia.
Australia ended West Indies tour undefeated - winning three Test series 3-0 and five-T20I series 5-0 - but it was their decision to drop ace spinner Nathan Lyon in day-night Test which made most headlines. Lyon was dropped because of limited data available on his effectiveness during the pink-ball Tests as the Australia chief selector informed at the time. The spinner, however, was more disappointed about not playing with teammate and pacer Mitchell Starc in his 100th red-ball match for Australia. Lyon, meanwhile, is focused on skills and fitness and not thinking about his place in the team for the pink-ball match in Ashes later this year.
"There's no point hiding behind it, I was disappointed with the decision, but I totally understood it," he said during an appearance for BBL franchise Melbourne Renegades. "Disappointed on a number of levels that: One, I believe I can play a role in any conditions, and I still honestly believe that. And then honestly, the other one was not to walk out on the field with Starcy. I've played 90-odd Test matches with Starcy, so to be able to walk out there with him in his 100th would have been amazing. But I was still there, running the drinks, and still part of it," he added.
Australia's focus is already on the upcoming Ashes against England at home and Lyon is looking forward to it. "I'm definitely not thinking about my place in the team," he said. "I know my role in the side, and the conditions really was the reason why I missed that Test match. But I'm fully focused on making sure that fitness levels are high, skill levels are high, leading into the first three Shield games and then into the Perth Test match. I love bowling in Perth. Love bowling all around Australia if I'm being honest with you, so no, I've got no doubts there."