/Kohli and Rohit’s unique felicitation steals the show during IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Two Indian ODI stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, were felicitated uniquely and memorably during the first ODI against New Zealand at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, as the Baroda Cricket Association honoured the legends with a creative ceremony that instantly caught everyone’s attention. The special moment took place during the mid-innings break of the first ODI between India and New Zealand on Sunday (Jan 11).

Instead of a regular presentation on the ground, the organisers planned something different. A cupboard was brought onto the field with life-size stickers of both players placed on it. As their names were announced, Kohli and Rohit stepped out of the cupboard to loud cheers from the crowd, leaving fans amused and surprised at the same time.

Both players were then presented with flower bouquets as a mark of respect for their contribution to Indian cricket. The ceremony was held in the presence of ICC president Jay Shah and BCCI head Mithun Manhas, which added importance to the occasion. The light-hearted nature of the celebration made the moment even more special, as both Kohli and Rohit were seen smiling and laughing while accepting the honour.

The unusual style of felicitation quickly became a talking point on social media. Fans joked that the two stars were being ‘unboxed’ like new products, and the videos from the stadium went viral within minutes. What made the moment better was the way Kohli and Rohit took it in good spirits. They enjoyed the gesture, signed their life-sized photos, and thanked the organisers for the warm welcome.

The ceremony was also significant because the Kotambi Stadium was hosting its first-ever men’s ODI match.

With nearly 35,000 fans present in the stands, the Baroda Cricket Association wanted to make the occasion memorable. Honouring two players who have shaped India’s ODI batting over the last decade and a half was their way of celebrating the historic moment for the venue.

Rohit and Kohli, who are now in the later stages of their careers, received a grand reception from the city since their arrival. Their presence added excitement to the match and created a festive atmosphere around the stadium.