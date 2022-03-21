KL Rahul points out positive side of bio bubble ahead of IPL 2022

KL Rahul, who will be leading Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, said that the last few months have been quite difficult as he was restricted in the bio bubble but he also believes that the bubble life has brought the team together in a very short time.

"I think the bubbles have brought the team together. We`ve gotten to know each other a lot better. We end up spending a lot of time with each other," said KL Rahul on Red Bull Cricket on Clubhouse.

Rahul was released by Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2022 auctions. He was picked by the Lucknow side before the auctions and he will be opening the batting for his franchise this season.

"I think the last series and the West Indies series at home really got to me. It became very difficult for me to keep myself motivated. The first few bubbles I did manage. Because I kept asking myself, ‘Where else can I be? What else can I do?’ Nothing. Cricket is the only thing I am good at and this is the thing I have chosen, so I owe it to myself," Rahul said about his experience in the bio bubble.

"I kept pushing myself that way. But the last couple of months were very difficult. Shreyas and I were chatting about how it`s getting more difficult especially when your families can`t come and be with you. You need your family, your friends to just feel normal. We stopped feeling normal. We had to sleep, wake up, and go to the ground. It just became a routine. It started getting very difficult."

The bio bubble has already caused a lot of fatigue among different players and ahead of the IPL 2022, Jason Roy and Alex Hales both decided to skip the tournament citing personal reasons.