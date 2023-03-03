'It did not make any sense': Sanjay Manjrekar slams Rohit Sharma's tactics in Indore Test

India have been on the back foot in the third and penultimate Test versus Australia in Indore. They only managed 109 and 163 in the two innings and conceded a vital 88-run lead with Australia making 197 in their first essay. On Day 3, Australia need to chase down a paltry 76-run target to make the four-match Test series scoreline 2-1 with one match to go.

During the entire Test match, a lot has been said and written about India's poor tactics. Former cricketers and experts have questioned Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid-led think tank for not using R Ashwin early on during Day 2's morning session whereas in-form Axar Patel batted below the former in the second essay; running out of partners. In addition, Ravindra Jadeja batted above Shreyas Iyer, at No. 5, which wasn't well received by Sanjay Manjrekar.

Speaking to Star Sports at the end of Day 2, the cricketer-turned-commentator Manjrekar said, "It has just disappointed me in the last and this innings as well that Jadeja came ahead of Shreyas Iyer. You can't be doing that for left-right combination. You've got a proper batter...even if he is a right hander. And Jadeja coming in as a left-hander...I can understand when you have 2-3 left-arm spinners like Bangladesh used to have in the past. Here you have two quality off-spinners bowling. It did not make any sense to me. Iyer has a great feel for spinners so you want him ahead in the line-up. And he has shown his class."