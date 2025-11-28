/Indian Premier League: Is Rajasthan Royals on sale? Harsh Goenka thinks so

Th 2008 IPL champions Rajasthan Royals are reportedly being considered for sale before the 2026 season. This information comes from Harsha Goenka, the elder brother of Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka and he claims that RR is looking for new owners. Goenka on Thursday (Nov 27) posted on his X, saying that not one but two franchises, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are now reportedly up for sale.

"I hear, not one, but two IPL teams are now up for sale- RCB and RR. It seems clear that people want to cash in the rich valuations today. So two teams for sale and 4/5 possible buyers! Who will be the successful buyers- will it be from Pune, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru or USA?" Harsh Goenka wrote.

Also read | From Amelia Kerr to Sophie Devine: Top 5 foreign buys in WPL 2025 auctions

Add WION as a Preferred Source

While his claim about RR remains unverified by the franchise, but Harsh statement quickly led to a wave of rumours. Unlike, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which has openly started a formal sale process, RR’s situation is not clear yet.

The Royals are owned by Royal Multisports Private Limited, with Manoj Badale as the main shareholder. So far, neither the owners nor the team have said anything about selling of the franchise.

Whereas, On Nov 5, RCB’s parent company, United Spirits Ltd (USL), which is owned by UK-based Diageo, announced that it was reviewing its investment in the team.