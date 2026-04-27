/IPL 2026 updated points table: Lucknow Super Giants slip to tenth after Super Over loss to KKR

Sunil Narine delivered a remarkable Super Over spell on Sunday (Apr 26), conceding just one run while taking two wickets to guide Kolkata Knight Riders to a memorable victory over Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. The 38th match of IPL 2026 saw both sides finish their 20 overs on 155. Narine’s brilliance in the Super Over gave KKR the edge and Rinku Singh sealed the win immediately with a boundary off the first ball of the chase. The result marked KKR’s second win of the season, taking them to five points from eight matches and lifting them to eighth place in the standings. LSG, meanwhile, slipped to the bottom of the table in 10th position.

Earlier in the day, Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets at MA Chidambaram Stadium. The win moved GT up to fifth place, while CSK dropped to sixth, trailing by two points.

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IPL 2026 Points Table

P Team M W L NR PTS NRR 1 Punjab Kings 7 6 0 1 13 1.333 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 5 2 0 10 1.101 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 5 3 0 10 0.815 4 Rajasthan Royals 8 5 3 0 10 0.602 5 Gujarat Titans 8 4 4 0 8 -0.475 6 Chennai Super Kings 8 3 5 0 6 -0.121 7 Delhi Capitals 7 3 4 0 6 -0.184 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 2 5 1 5 -0.751 9 Mumbai Indians 7 2 5 0 4 -0.736 10 Lucknow Super Giants 8 2 6 0 4 -1.106

In the race for the Orange Cap, Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad leads with 380 runs in eight matches. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from Rajasthan Royals and KL Rahul of Delhi Capitals are tied next with 357 runs each. SRH’s Heinrich Klaasen sits fourth, followed by GT captain Shubman Gill in fifth after his 33-run contribution in Chennai.

The IPL’s all-time leading run-scorer, Virat Kohli, is currently sixth with 328 runs in seven matches. Sai Sudharsan climbed to seventh after his 87-run knock on Sunday.

In the Purple Cap standings, despite going wicketless against GT, Anshul Kamboj continues to top with 14 wickets from eight games. Eshan Malinga has also taken 14 wickets but remains second due to a higher economy rate. Close behind with 13 wickets each are Jofra Archer (RR), Prince Yadav (LSG) and Kagiso Rabada (GT).