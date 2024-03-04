IPL 2024: ODI World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins named Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper

On Monday (Mar 4), the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise named Pat Cummins as their new captain ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 edition. Cummins replaces South Africa's Aiden Markram from the top post. Under Markram, the Orange Army ended at the bottom in the IPL 2023 edition and were a pale shadow of themselves throughout the campaign. With Cummins raising his stocks as a leader in recent times, leading Australia to the WTC 2023 and ODI World Cup titles in the last few months, the team management would be confident to see the side's revival in the upcoming edition.

Cummins was included in the SRH setup during the IPL 2024 mini-auction, held in Dubai in Dec 2023. At the auction, the Aussie pacer was sold for a whopping INR 20.50 crore (205 million); second-most expensive player ever. Speaking ahead of his debut for the Orange Army, Cummins stated that he sees India as a second home.

"India is like a second home. We spend so much time here. IPL you've got your home teams. So you actually feel like you've got plenty of fans Or, you know, at least cricket fans that have, you know, supported you or, you know, lots of people come up to me and say, Oh, I'm from Kolkata or I go for KKR. So it's nice feeling like not everyone's against you," Cummins said on Star Sports.

Cummins has replaced Markram, who has led the SRH's sister franchise -- Sunrisers Eastern Cape -- to two successive titles in SA20.