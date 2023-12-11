IPL 2024 auction 8 days to go: Full list of registered players with their base price | All you need to know

IPL 2024 auction 8 days to go: The mini-auction for IPL season 2024 is expected to take place on December 19 in Dubai. Notably, this is the first instance that an Indian Premier League auction will be taking place outside India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or the Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council has yet to officially confirm it, but it is widely reported that a total number of 1,166 players have registered for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction.

The player categories include 212 capped players, 909 uncapped players, and 45 associate players. As per the registration list, there are 830 Indians of which 18 are capped players, along with 336 overseas cricketers.

Here are the names of all the registered players with their base price.

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of registered players with their base price

Players with Base price Rs 1 crore in IPL 2024 Auction: Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Michael Bracewell, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Ashton Agar, Riley Meredith, D’Arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Alzarri Joseph, Rovman Powell, David Wiese

Players with Base price of Rs 1.5 crore in IPL 2024 Auction: Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Worrall, Tom Curran, Marchant de Lange, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Phil Salt, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Corey Anderson, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Southee, Colin Ingram, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jason Holder, Sherfane Rutherford

Players with Base price Rs 2 crore in IPL 2024 Auction: Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Angelo Mathews, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, Lockie Ferguson, Gerald Coetzee, Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen