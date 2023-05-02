IPL 2023: Ex-CSK batter Robin Uthappa laments Mumbai's bowling

Former Indian and Chennai Super Kings batsman Robin Uthappa thinks that Mumbai Indians really need to figure out their bowling. The statement comes after Mumbai chased down a mammoth 213 against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 1000th game.

“This game will make it feel like all’s well with the Mumbai Indians, but it really isn’t. They really need to figure out their bowling and how they finish overs because they’re doing fairly decent until the 15th over, especially in the last three games, they were on course to defend 170, and 180, and then in the last five overs something happens and they kind of lose the plot," said Uthappa while speaking on JioCinema - official digital broadcaster of IPL.

"Then they give 60, 70, 80, 90 runs in the last five overs, which is diabolical for them," added Uthappa. Notably, Mumbai - the five-time IPL champions, currently are at the seventh spot on the points table with eight points in as many matches.

Uthappa's comments have an element of truth as Mumbai have conceded 200+ runs three times in eight matches and those three instances have come in their last three games. Mumbai's best bowler Jasprit Bumrah is not available for the season due to a back injury and their other superstar, Jofra Archer, hasn't hit the sweet spot yet.

The five-time champions, although, have the express abilities of Riley Meredith, but the pace has gone off plenty in the current IPL season. As for the spin department, veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla has held the fort down on his own with others like Hrithik Shokeen playing second fiddle to him without much impact.

With the season just past its halfway stage, Mumbai must figure out their bowling soon if they want to stay alive, else the tough competition in the middle, which already has five teams on the same number of points, would be too much for them to break through.

