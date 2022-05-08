IPL 2022: Updated points table after Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders

Lucknow Super Giants claimed the top spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 points table with a massive win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. Thanks to this victory, LSG now have 16 points from 11 encounters with the best net run rate in the tournament - 0.703.

After the defeat, Kolkata Knight Riders remained eighth in the table with their NNR going down to -0.304. They were bundled out for 101 with both batsmen and bowlers failing to perform.

Quinton de Kock scored another half century and Deepak Hooda scored 41 off 27 balls as LSG posted a solid total of 176/7. Chasing the total, KKR never looked in control as they kept losing wickets as Avesh Khan and Jason Holder took three each to break the backbone of the innings.

Gujarat Titans are currently second in the points table with Rajasthan Royals cementing their place in the third spot with their win over Punjab Kings with 14 points from 11 matches.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals are currently fourth and fifth placed in the table respectively while Sunrisers Hyderabad slipped to sixth with 10 points from 10 encounters.

The final two spots in the table belong to Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians respectively with both teams struggling to get consecutive wins in the tournament. While CSK are ninth with six points, Mumbai Indians are last with just four points with the worst net run rate of the tournament.

On Sunday, SRH take on RCB while CSK take on DC in the second match of the day.