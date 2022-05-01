IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw fined 25 percent of his match fee for breaching IPL Code of conduct

New Delhi, India Updated: May 01, 2022, 10:37 PM(IST)

Prithvi Shaw Photograph:( Twitter )

Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by six runs, thereby taking a giant stride towards qualifying for the IPL play-offs. 

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw has been reprimanded and fined 25 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during their six-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants here on Sunday.

"Mr Shaw admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," IPL said in a statement.

"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding."
Level 1 offence pertains to gestures towards umpires or opposition.

Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by six runs, thereby taking a giant stride towards qualifying for the IPL play-offs. 

