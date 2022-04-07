IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 per cent of match fees for Level 1 offence, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded

IANS
Mumbai, India Published: Apr 07, 2022, 09:11 PM(IST)

Kolkata Knight Riders' Nitish Rana (L) and Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah (R). (Photo- BCCI) Photograph:( Others )

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Nitish Rana has been reprimanded and fined 10 per cent of his match fees for a level 1 offence during his team's IPL match against Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians' (MI) Jasprit Bumrah and Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Nitish Rana have been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 'Code of Conduct' during Wednesday's match.

"Nitish Rana from Kolkata Knight Riders has been reprimanded and fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Mumbai Indians at Pune," IPL said in a release.

"Rana admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," an official statement from IPL read.

"Jasprit Bumrah from Mumbai Indians has been reprimanded for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Pune," IPL said.

ALSO READ: MI not ruthless enough: Mahela Jayawardene breaks silence on Rohit & Co.'s winless run in IPL 2022

Bumrah admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Mumbai Indians by five wickets in an IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, on Wednesday.

