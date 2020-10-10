IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 37 runs

IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK Live scores and updates: Kohli and Dhoni set to lock horns Photograph: AFP
Oct 10, 2020, 11.17 PM
Chennai Super Kings fall short by 37 runs. Royal Challengers Bangalore clinch their fourth win of the tournament.
Oct 10, 2020, 10.56 PM
Chennai Super Kings have lost Dhoni and Sam Curran in consecutive deliveries and are in charge of this match. Surely, has to be a big win for Kohli's men. CSK need 63 to win off 22 balls.
Oct 10, 2020, 10.42 PM
WICKET! Direct hit from Chris Morris and Jagadeesan is way short of the crease. Chennai lose their third wicket as MS Dhoni walks into the crease. CSK need 81 runs off 34 balls. N Jagadeesan run out (Chris Morris) 33(28)
Oct 10, 2020, 10.27 PM
While Chennai Super Kings have found the odd boundary, they are largely struggling to keep up with the soaring required-run-rate. Jagadeesan and Rayudu have to find a big over or two to help the chase. CSK 63/2 after 12 overs.
Oct 10, 2020, 10.16 PM
RCB bowlers have been extremely disciplined with their line and lengths to CSK batsmen. They haven't sprayed it around. Jagadeesan and Ambati Rayudu are having a tough time out there. CSK 46/2 after 9.3 overs.
Oct 10, 2020, 10.06 PM
Chennai Super Kings need to accelerate if they want to win this match. At the moment, they are settling for ones and twos with occasional dot balls. This is not helping CSK's cause. CSK 35/2 after 8 overs.
Oct 10, 2020, 09.52 PM
WICKET! Washington Sundar gets the big fish! Faf du Plessis tried to tonk it to the cow corner but longer boundaries and a bit of mistiming helped the ball straight to the hands of Chris Morris at deep mid-wicket. du Plessis c Chris Morris b Washington Sundar 8(10)
Oct 10, 2020, 09.39 PM
CSK off to a watchful start.
Both Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis are dealing with Chris Morris and Navdeep Saini with care. CSK can't afford to lose an early wicket here. CSK 6/0 after 2 overs.
Oct 10, 2020, 09.16 PM
Virat Kohli masterclass (90* off 52 balls) helps Royal Challengers Bangalore to post 169/4 in 20 overs.
Oct 10, 2020, 09.05 PM
Virat Kohli is pulling off a masterclass in Dubai. He is playing some fabulous strokes and is helping RCB reach a competitive total. RCB 153/4 after 18.4 overs.
Oct 10, 2020, 08.42 PM
Not many runs on board, yet they are losing wickets! Sundar has to go!
Washington Sundar c Dhoni b Sam Curran 10(10) [6s-1]
Oct 10, 2020, 08.39 PM
Shardul Thakur victims in IPL 2020:
Andre Russell
AB de Villiers
KL Rahul
Nicholas Pooran
Devdutt Padikkal
Shubman Gill
Manish Pandey
Arguably the best bowler of CSK this season.
Oct 10, 2020, 08.34 PM
Mr.360 has to depart! Thakur has been a successful pick for CSK this year. RCB in trouble
de Villiers c Dhoni b Thakur 0(2)
Oct 10, 2020, 08.27 PM
Padikkal gone!!! Huge wicket for CSK. Thakur with the breakthrough. ABD comes on strike.
Devdutt Padikkal c du Plessis b Thakur 33(34) [4s-2 6s-1]
Oct 10, 2020, 08.23 PM
RCB desperate for some boundaries.
Oct 10, 2020, 08.08 PM
Partnership between Kohli and Padikkal is now!!
CSK need another wicket as both of them turn very dangerous if settled.
Oct 10, 2020, 07.48 PM
Middle stump has been uprooted!! Finch was in trouble. Chahar has had a good season.
Finch b Chahar 2(9)
Oct 10, 2020, 07.38 PM
Just two runs off the first over. Swing can be seen.
Oct 10, 2020, 07.17 PM
RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal
CSK: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma
Oct 10, 2020, 07.03 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and have opted to bat
Oct 10, 2020, 06.28 PM
Chennai Super Kings are all set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium as the action continues in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.
Talking about the head-to-head stats in the matches featuring CSK and RCB, the Dhoni-led side has won 15 of the 24 matches while RCB have tasted wins just eight times. One match has ended in no-result.
