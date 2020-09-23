IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to lock horns against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday as action continues in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. KKR will start their campaign whereas this will be MI’s second match in IPL 2020.

KKR made some big-name additions to their squad by signing the likes of Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Chris Green, Tom Banton among others and the Dinesh Karthik-led side would hope that their big names fire all cylinders from the word go. Whereas MI will hope that they put their woes in the UAE behind and start afresh against KKR.

The longer boundaries in Abu Dhabi have become a headache for players and a score of around 160-170 is expected from the match.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) take place?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) begins at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (September 22).

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will be available at Hotstar. You can also latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match at WION.

