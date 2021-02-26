Indian all-rounder Yusuf Pathan retires from all formats of cricket

Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan on Friday has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Virat Kohli crashes Axar-Hardik's interview; compliments Patel in Gujarati

The Gujarat-based player took to social media to bid farewell to the sport and said: "I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love."

I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love. #retirement pic.twitter.com/usOzxer9CE — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) February 26, 2021 ×

Yusuf, known for his brute batting, is a two-time World Cup winner. he has also won the cash-rich Indian Premier League three times (twice with Kolkata Knight Riders and once with Rajasthan Royals).