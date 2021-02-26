Indian all-rounder Yusuf Pathan retires from all formats of cricket

File photo of Yusuf Pathan. Photograph:( Zee News Network )
Yusuf, known for his brute batting, is a two-time World Cup winner. he has also won the cash-rich Indian Premier League three times (twice with Kolkata Knight Riders and once with Rajasthan Royals).
Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan on Friday has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket.
The Gujarat-based player took to social media to bid farewell to the sport and said: "I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love."
I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love. #retirement pic.twitter.com/usOzxer9CE— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) February 26, 2021
