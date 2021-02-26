Indian all-rounder Yusuf Pathan retires from all formats of cricket

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Feb 26, 2021, 04.56 PM(IST)

File photo of Yusuf Pathan. Photograph:( Zee News Network )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Yusuf, known for his brute batting, is a two-time World Cup winner. he has also won the cash-rich Indian Premier League three times (twice with Kolkata Knight Riders and once with Rajasthan Royals).

Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan on Friday has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket. 

ALSO READ: WATCH: Virat Kohli crashes Axar-Hardik's interview; compliments Patel in Gujarati

The Gujarat-based player took to social media to bid farewell to the sport and said:  "I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love."

×

Yusuf, known for his brute batting, is a two-time World Cup winner. he has also won the cash-rich Indian Premier League three times (twice with Kolkata Knight Riders and once with Rajasthan Royals).

 

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
No match is being played.
Feb 24, 2021 | 3rd Test
Anthony De Mello Trophy, 2021
IND
(53.2 ov) 145
(7.4 ov) 49/0
VS
ENG
112 (48.4 ov)
81 (30.4 ov)
India beat England by 10 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Feb 25, 2021 | 2nd T20I
Australia in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2021
NZ
(20.0 ov) 219/7
VS
AUS
215/8 (20.0 ov)
New Zealand beat Australia by 4 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App