India vs England live streaming: When and where to watch CWG 2022 men's hockey clash in India?

Manpreet Singh-led Indian team started their campaign with a bang in the CWG 2022 edition, in Birmingham. Facing Ghana, India were on a goal-scoring spree as they went past the Western African country with a 11-0 mauling.

India were at their dominant best right from the beginning of the proceedings and never let their guard down to stamp their authority over the hapless Ghana line-up. As a result, they converted six of their 13 penalty corners and will now like to carry forward the momentum as they face a litmus test in their second fixture; locking horns with home side England.

England are also coming into this game on the back of an impressive 6-0 win over Ghana. Expect a cracker of a contest as two heavyweights lock horns with each other on Monday (August 01).

Here is everything you need to know about India vs England, Men's Hockey CWG 2022 match:

When will India vs England Men's Hockey CWG 2022 clash kickoff?

The India vs England Men's Hockey CWG 2022 match will start at 8:30 PM IST on Monday (August 01).

Where will India vs England Men's Hockey CWG 2022 be played?

The India vs England Men's Hockey CWG 2022 match will take place at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre.

Where will India vs England Men's Hockey CWG 2022 match be telecast on TV in India?

The India vs England Men's Hockey CWG 2022 clash will be telecast on Star sports, Sony Ten and Sony network.

Where will India vs England Men's Hockey CWG 2022 match's live streaming take place in the country?

The India vs England Men's Hockey CWG 2022 match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv.