India Maharajas outclass World Giants by 6-wickets in Legends League owing to Yusuf Pathan`s unbeaten 50*

Tanmay Srivastava`s blistering knock of 54 runs followed by Yusuf Pathan`s unbeaten 50 guided India Maharajas to a comfortable six-wicket win over World Giants in a special exhibition game of the Legends League Cricket 2022 here at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

The inauguration match between India Maharajas and World Giants celebrated India`s 75th year of independence. While India Maharajas comprised former Indian players, World Giants consisted of former foreign players. Chasing a target of 171 runs, India Maharajas suffered a blow as Virender Sehwag was dismissed after only scoring 4 runs in 5 balls.

Parthiv Patel also fell prey early in the innings as Tim Bresnan dismissed him on 18 runs. Tanmay Srivastava then tried to anchor a partnership with Yusuf Pathan while smashing World Giants bowlers all around the ground. Pathan smashed back-to-back two fours in the spell of Fidel Edwards in the 13th over of the game.

While smashing the bowlers all around the ground the duo of Srivastava and Pathan brought up their fifty-stand for the fourth wicket. Srivastava then brought his much-need half-century in 35 balls. In the 17th over of the innings, World Giants gave a big blow to Maharajas as Tim Bresnan dismissed Tanmay Srivastava after scoring 54 runs in 39 balls.

Irfan Pathan then came to the crease. Yusuf Pathan also brought up his half-century in 35 deliveries. Irfan Pathan smashed back-to-back two sixes to clinch the match by six wickets. Earlier, opted to bat first Kevin O`Brien`s blistering 52 runs knock in 31 balls powered World Giants to post 170/8 in 20 overs.

Pankaj Singh bowled the maiden over with three wickets in the last over of the innings. In this over, he dismissed Romesh Kaluwitharana on the first ball, Tim Bresnan on the third ball and Daniel Vettori on the fifth ball.

Pankaj Singh has given India the fifth success. Tatenda Taibu returned to the pavilion after scoring 7 runs in 7 balls. Ashok Dinda was seen in a bit of pain while bowling in the 16th over. Mohammad Kaif has bowled the last two balls of his over.

A six was hit on the first ball and Awana took a brilliant catch of Perera on the second ball. Thisara Perera was dismissed for 23 runs in 16 balls. Captain Jacques Kallis scored 12 runs in 14 balls.

Brief score: World Giants 170/8 (Kevin O`Brien 52, Denesh Ramdin 42) vs India Maharajas 175/4 (Tanmay Srivastava 54, Yusuf Pathan 50*)