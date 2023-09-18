India is ready to win ODI World Cup: Kapil Dev urges Rohit & Co. to 'play passionately'

Kapil Dev, India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain, has backed Rohit Sharma & Co. to win the upcoming ODI World Cup at home, which kicks off on October 05 in Ahmedabad. On Sunday (September 17), in Colombo, Team India thrashed Sri Lanka by ten wickets -- chasing a paltry 51 -- to win the Asia Cup 2023 edition (eighth title overall) to strengthen their preparations for CWC 2023. Hence, Kapil has backed the national side but advised them to play 'passionately' and 'enjoy themselves'.

Speaking to PTI, Kapil said that reaching the top four would be India's first priority and then luck will come into play. "I think if we can come in top four, that is more important and then it will be about stroke of luck and everything," Kapil said on the sidelines of the launch of the third edition of J&K Open, to be played at the Jammu Tawi Golf Course from October 4 to 7.

"We can't say right now that we are favourites, of course our team is very good. Heart says something else, mind says no we have to work very hard. I know our team, I don't know about other teams, so I would say it is unfair for me to give a blank answer," Kapil opined.

Kapil pointed out, "...as far as India team is concerned, it is ready to play and win the championships...they should play passionately, enjoy themselves."

The World Cup-winning captain spoke about the one-sided Asia Cup final and hailed Team India's performance, however, he admitted that he expected a better contest. "...what a fantastic cricket played! As a cricketer I would like to see much close games but as a player, I feel bowl them out for 30 and win. As a spectator, probably a little close matches would have been better," Kapil added.

Rohit-led India will now host Australia in three ODIs, starting on Friday (September 22) in Mohali, before their CWC 2023 opener -- where they will meet the Aussies on October 08 in Chennai. The tournament opener will be held between defending champions England and New Zealand on October 05 in Ahmedabad.

