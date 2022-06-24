'India is a good team, but....' - Rashid Latif makes big statement on Men in Blue's rivalry with Pakistan

Among the cricket fans, all eyes are on the forthcoming Asia Cup 2022, which will be held in Sri Lanka, followed by the T20 World Cup, set to be held in Australia in October-November. The two big marquee events will also give fans plenty to cheer for as India and Pakistan will square off against each other in both the tournaments.

Last year, the senior men's teams locked horns against each other in the T20 World Cup (T20 WC), held in the UAE. Contrary to expectations, the Babar Azam-led Men in Green demolished India by ten wickets to achieve their maiden win over their Asian neighbours in any World Cup (ODIs or T20Is). Thus, this time around, fans will see more of both sides against each other in the Asia Cup as well as the eighth edition of the T20 WC. Ahead of the rivalry getting resumed on the 22-yard cricket strip, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has made a big statement claiming that Babar & Co. are a better side than Rohit Sharma-led India.

"India is no doubt a good team, but there’s no example of the way Pakistan is currently playing cricket," the former Pakistan cricketer was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. "Pakistan has players like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan who are currently named as the best players by the ICC," he opined.

Further, the ex-Pakistan captain and keeper feels it will be India vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup, to be held in the Island nation in August-September, in the T20I format. "I am hopeful for Pakistan to win the Asia Cup in 2022. The victory against India in the recent T20 World Cup 2021 has increased hopes for Pakistan," Latif stated. "No doubt other teams are also competitive, but the main competition in Asia Cup 2022 will be between India and Pakistan," Latif mentioned.