IND vs SL T20Is: Every Indian's dream! Biggest new year resolution is to win ODI WC, says Hardik Pandya

The Indian senior men's cricket team will kick off their 2023 schedule with a three-match T20I series versus Sri Lanka on home soil, starting on Tuesday (January 03) in Mumbai. The T20I squad doesn't comprise many senior players and will be led by Hardik Pandya -- who is touted to be the next captain in the shortest format. Hardik will lead a young squad with the likes of Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, etc. at his disposal.

Ahead of the T20I series opener, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, the 29-year-old Hardik revealed his new year resolution. Just like every Indian's dream, the star all-rounder also wants India to win the 2023 ODI World Cup. After 12 years, India will be once again be hosting the 50-over World Cup -- for the first time as the sole hosts -- and will like to replicate their 2011 heroics, when they defeated Sri Lanka in the final (back then, the tournament was co-hosted by India, SL and Bangladesh). While speaking to Sportstar, Hardik spoke about his NY resolution and said, "The biggest new year resolution is to win the World Cup."

Hardik has so far featured in five ICC events for Team India. While he has made produced some glittering performances, India have not been successful in ending their nine-year-long ICC-title drought. India's last major tournament win came in 2013 under former captain MS Dhoni. Thus, the senior player will be hopeful of firing on all cylinders and taking the Men in Blue to the coveted title later this year. During the 2011 ODI WC campaign, Yuvraj Singh was India's star performer, with 362 runs and 15 scalps. Thus, Hardik will like to follow Yuvraj's footsteps and deliver for India.

Hardik has also been promoted as the ODI vice-captain. Thus, the team management is fully backing the star all-rounder and he will be desperate to pay rich dividends in the forthcoming mega event at home.

IND vs SL T20I series: Squads

India: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (v-c), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar.