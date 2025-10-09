/IND vs SA, WWC 25: WATCH | Kranti Gaud takes ONE-HAND SCREAMER on follow through to dismiss Tazmin Brits

In the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match between India and South Africa at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, India's Kranti Gaud, on Thursday (Oct 9), took a brilliant one-hand stunner catch to dismiss South Africa's opener Tazmin Brits for a duck. This is for the first time in WODIs that the Proteas opener has gone for a duck.

Gaud bowled a good length ball on which Brits, who had hit a brilliant ton earlier in the tournament, charged down the track and mowed down the ball. Gaud, however, kept her nerves and extended the left hand in the line of the ball which stuck to her hand.

Earlier in the match, India's wicket-keeper batter Ghosh played a stunning knock of 94 runs from 77 balls and helped his team to set a strong total of 251 after South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt chose to bowl first.

With this powerful innings, Ghosh also made history by scoring the highest score by any batter at number eight or lower in the Women’s World Cup history. She broke the previous record held by Pooja Vastrakar, who had scored 67 runs off 59 balls against Pakistan while batting at number eight in the 2022 tournament edition.

She also becomes the 12th Indian batter to achieve the 1000-run milestone in Women's One Day Internationals.