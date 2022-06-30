Ind vs Eng: BCCI announces Jasprit Bumrah as captain, Rishabh Pant named deputy for series decider

After much hullabaloo, BCCI finally named the captain for Team India ahead of their one-off Test versus England, which gets underway on July 01 (Friday) in Edgbaston. Ahead of the fifth and final Test, Rohit Sharma tested positive for Covid-19 and has now been ruled out after several rounds of testing. Thus, Jasprit Bumrah is all set to lead India in their rescheduled Test match.

Bumrah will achieve a huge feat when he steps onto the field as the Indian captain on Friday. Bumrah will now become only the second pacer to lead India in Tests after the great Kapil Dev. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been named Bumrah's deputy. For the unversed, regular vice-captain KL Rahul was already out of action due to injury and is recovering in Germany at present.

ALSO READ | Eng vs Ind: Fit-again James Anderson returns as Ben Stokes & Co. announce playing XI for series decider

Bumrah will become India's 36th Test captain. He made his Test debut for India in early 2018 and, so far, has accounted for 123 scalps in 29 Tests, at an average of 21.73 along with eight five-fers. He first joined the leadership group during India's 2-1 Test series loss versus hosts South Africa, held early this year. Back then, he had filled in as the vice-captain when then captain Virat Kohli was injured during the second and penultimate tie. KL Rahul was named the captain with Bumrah as his deputy. Bumrah was also named the vice-captain for the three ODIs versus SA. Even during the India-Sri Lanka Tests at home, the 28-year-old served as Rohit's deputy in Rahul's absence.

India have an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five Tests, which came to a sudden halt last year prior to the series finale due to the Covid-19 crisis in the then Virat Kohli-led Indian camp. Thus, Bumrah has a huge responsibility to lead India to their first-ever Test series win in England since 2007.