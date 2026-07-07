/IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

India, captained by Shreyas Iyer, will be eager to bounce back when they face Harry Brook’s England in the third T20I of the five-match series at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Tuesday (Jul 7). The start of Iyer’s captaincy has been far from ideal, with India suffering defeats in three of their first four matches, including a disappointing 2-0 series loss to Ireland.

Ravi Bishnoi had a difficult outing in the second T20I against England, where three back-foot no-balls in a costly 29-run over played a significant role in India’s defeat. The leg-spinner struggled throughout his spell, finishing with figures of 0/60 from four overs in Manchester.

Now, heading into the Trent Bridge clash, Bishnoi appears unlikely to retain his place and Prince Yadav is the leading contender to replace him in the playing XI.

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The young seamer’s ability to bowl both swing and seam movement makes him a more effective option in English conditions than Prasidh Krishna, whose back-of-a-length approach has often been easier for batters to counter in the shortest format.

As the crucial T20I clash between India and England approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I: Match Details

When will the IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I be played?

The third T20I between India and England will be played on Tuesday (7 Jul, 2026). The toss will take place at 9:30 pm IST.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the third T20I between India and England will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

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Where to livestream IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I?

The livestream of the third T20I between India and England will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

IND vs ENG T20I Squad

India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna and Varun Chakaravarthy