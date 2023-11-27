Ind vs Aus: SKY hilariously recalls MS Dhoni after seeing Rinku Singh's finishing skills in 2nd T20I

India beat Australia by 44 runs in the second T20I of the five-match series on Sunday (Nov 26) at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Matthew Wade-led Australia opted to bowl first as India rode on Yashasvi Jaiswal's 25-ball 53, Ishan Kishan's 32-ball 52, Ruturaj Gaikwad's 40-ball 58 and Rinku Singh's 9-ball 31 not out to take hosts to a solid 235 for 4. In reply, Australia's middle-order did put up a fight -- with Marcus Stoinis scoring a 25-ball 45 and captain Wade ending with 23-ball 42 -- but the visitors only managed 191 for 9.

After the game, many praised India's young guns such as Jaiswal, Kishan, Gaikwad, Rinku, Ravi Bishnoi (3 for 32) and Prasidh Krishna (3 for 41). Rinku, in particular, is slowly and steadily becoming one of the regulars for India in the format given his finishing skills. The left-hander has time and again proved that he is more than handy lower-order the down, in his brief career so far, and is undeterred even when the asking rate is high. Thus, stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav heaped praise on the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) batter and hilariously recalled India great MS Dhoni, who was also known for his finishing abilities.

At the post-match presenation, SKY said, "When I saw Rinku came in to bat in the last game, the composure he showed was brilliant. It reminded me of someone(laughs). Everyone knows the answer(laughs again)."

He added, "The boys are not putting too much pressure on me. They are taking onus. I told them before, be prepared to bat first. There was a lot of dew. We talked to defend it later."

Rinku has raised his stakes and is surely in India's plans for the 2024 T20 World Cup, in West Indies and USA. On Sunday, Rinku was even retained by his IPL franchise for next year's IPL season.