Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Siraj's fiver, Steve Smith's half-century set stage for grand finale at the Gabba

India and Australia head to a grand finale of the fourth Test match at the Gabba, Brisbane as visitors need 324 runs to win the game and seal the series.

Australian openers (David Warner and Marcus Harris) gave a strong start to the hosts. However, Shardul Thakur broke the 89-run opening stand after dismissing Marcus Harris on 38. David Warner followed his partner as he got out on very next over after an lbw by Washington Sundar. Labuschagne, who scored a century in the first innings, scored just 25 runs before being removed by Siraj. Steve Smith scored most runs for Australia (55 runs) in the second innings. Pat Cummins' power-hitting took Australia's lead past 300 against India.

India's rookie bowling unit had an impressive run after Mohammed Siraj got his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Shardul Thakur's dream run in the match continues as he scalped four wickets. Washington Sundar got one wicket and that too dangerman David Warner's.

The rain continued to interrupt on Day 4, due to which many overs were lost. India's innings on Day 4 was cut short as the hosts could play just 1.5 overs. Rohit Sharma's boundary in the first over helped India end their day with 4/0. They need 324 runs to win, whereas the Aussies need 10 wickets. Day 5 is predicted to marred by rain which worries the Aussies as they lose crucial WTC points.