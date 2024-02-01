'I have enjoyed the first couple of weeks': Steve Smith on his new role as Australia's Test opener

Steve Smith took up a new role when he became a Test opener during the recently concluded home series versus West Indies, which ended in a 1-1 stalemate. Smith has been very successful batting at No. 4 over the years but was promoted as a Test opener after David Warner's red-ball retirement. The right-hander recently spoke at length about his new role and how he has enjoyed batting at his new position in the first couple of weeks.

Smith said, as quoted by Cricbuzz, "There was a lot of commentary around I'd failed in two or three innings - I had a not out and two low scores. Now I'm averaging 60 as an opener. It was just another position; I've battled against the new ball numerous times, coming in early." He opined, "I've enjoyed the first couple of weeks of it ... if they see fit to move me back down, I'll do whatever the team needs."

Smith did not have a bright start as a Test opener. In his first three innings, he had scores of 12, 11* and 6. However, he found some rhythm in Australia's 216-run chase in the second and final Test versus West Indies at The Gabba, Brisbane. While Smith carried his bat with a fine 91 not out, he could not take his side past the finish line as Pat Cummins & Co. lost by eight runs. West Indies' Shamar Joseph starred with the ball, taking a brilliant 7 for 68 in the final innings.